A migrant, released into the United States by the Obama administration, is accused of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old boy in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“This alien is charged with kidnapping and raping a minor, and has been previously arrested three times for driving under the influence and two counts of child endangerment,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

The Tulsa Police Department arrested Kevin Perez Pablo of Guatemala last month and charged him with first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, and kidnapping.

According to police, on October 17, the victim was walking home from work when Pablo approached him. At some point, Pablo allegedly began chasing the victim and tackled him into a ditch where he is accused of raping and sodomizing him.

At the time of his apprehension, Pablo had been arrested three times for drunk driving and also for child endangerment, unlawful use of a vehicle, and driving without a license.

“His crimes are horrifying, and he will be brought to justice,” Mullin said. “We look forward to working with our partners in Oklahoma to make sure this criminal is not released back onto the streets and will be removed from our country.”

Pablo illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border through Arizona in December 2014 and was arrested by Border Patrol agents. The Obama administration then released him into the U.S. interior and granted him legal status in June of 2016.

Pablo remains in Tulsa County Jail. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against him seeking custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.