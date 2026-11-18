Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed U.S. reports of Iranian dirty-bomb or chemical-weapon plots against Washington, DC, as “false flags.”

U.S. intelligence intercepted specific Iranian planning for a possible dirty-bomb attack, including chatter suggesting materials may have been smuggled into America, although officials disputed Iran’s operational readiness.

Iran launched drones at the U.S. Patriot battery at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, as President Trump warned Iran would pay an unprecedented price for any dirty-bomb attack.

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday dismissed U.S. reports of an Iranian plot to attack Washington, DC, with a dirty bomb as “false flags,” even as Iran continued its wanton attacks on civilian ships and neighboring countries with missiles and drones.

Ghalibaf was responding to a CNN report on Monday citing U.S. intelligence that said, “Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC.”

CNN’s sources said the Iranian plan was “an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack.”

The plan was reportedly nevertheless quite specific, including locations where a dirty bomb – a conventional explosive that disperses radioactive material to contaminate a large area – could be detonated for maximum effect. Some of the chatter intercepted by U.S. intelligence suggested Iran has already smuggled the ingredients for a dirty bomb into the United States and could have done so years ago.

“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one of the sources pointed out.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations immediately rejected the report, insisting that the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism “considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects, and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard.”

CNN pointed out that the Iranian response did not challenge the details of its report in any meaningful way.

“Same false flags, same war mongering, new logos,” Ghalibaf sneered in his response Tuesday.

“The right’s credibility deficit is maxed out, so the messaging operation pivoted to NYT and CNN. Approved by Larry Ellison, biggest private donor to Israel’s IOF and CNN’s new owner. Media capture in full swing,” he asserted.

NYT refers to the New York Times, which is about as much a part of the “right” in the American media battleground as CNN is. “IOF” means Israeli Occupation Forces, a term used by terrorists and their sympathizers to denigrate the Israeli military.

Ghalibaf’s theory is that both CNN and the NYT have been occupied by those “Israeli occupation forces” through the person of Larry Ellison, whose son David Ellison is the CEO of Skydance, which owns Paramount, which in October closed an $81 billion deal to buy out Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN.

On Wednesday, Iran continued lobbing attacks at its neighbors. The latest target was the U.S. Patriot missile battery at the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, which Iranian state media described as “a major air transport hub and a key gateway for the deployment of military forces to West Asia.”

“We will not bow before any power in defending Iran. Rather, our response to any threat and aggression will be decisive, crushing and without geographical limitations,” threatened the Iranian Army.

President Trump addressed the Iranian dirty bomb story while visiting the Philippines on Wednesday. Trump said that if such an attack was carried out, Iran would “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before.”

“I hope it’s not [true]. But we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy,” Trump said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was traveling with President Trump, said he was not particularly concerned about the Iranian dirty bomb story.

“But, again, we’re concerned every day about anything that threatens our country,” he said.