A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked the Pentagon from discharging 27 service members who partake in the delusion of transgenderism.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected the Trump administration’s request to delay its June ruling while the Supreme Court decides whether to take up the case surrounding the Pentagon’s policy of banning transgender-identifying people from serving in the military, Military.com reported.

The one-page, 2-1 order put the liberal-leaning court’s June ruling immediately into effect, finding that the Pentagon policy likely violates the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection. Judge Robert Wilkins and Judge Judith Rogers denied the administration’s request for delay, while Judge Justin Walker said he “would grant this motion.”

The order only applies to the trans-identifying troops who sued, not to other service members or those trying to enlist, according to the report.

Wilkins wrote in his June opinion that the federal government had “not contested” that the trans-identifying plaintiffs, “who dedicated a combined 130 years to military service and collectively earned more than 80 commendations, have served honorably and met all military standards during their service.”

The ruling comes after the Supreme Court intervened in a separate but similar case in May 2025, United States v. Shilling, putting a Washington state federal court’s preliminary injunction blocking the Pentagon policy on hold.

While Judge Walker did not explain his vote in Tuesday’s order, he wrote in his June dissent that the Constitution leaves decisions about who may serve in the military to the president and Congress.

“We have neither the expertise nor the authority to decide whether the military can exclude the plaintiffs from its ranks,” he wrote.

Walker also wrote that the Supreme Court’s 2025 order in Shilling should guide the D.C. court because the opposing parties made similar arguments in both cases, according to the report.

The Department of Justice argued in a Monday reply brief that the courts should defer to the judgment of the Pentagon about who is qualified to serve in the military, military readiness, and deployment.

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to review the court’s June decision. Justices are set to consider whether to take up the case at their conference on Dec. 4.

The case is Talbott v. United States, No. 25-5087 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.