Hundreds protested in Abdanan, Iran, after a bus carrying oil and gas workers crashed, killing 13 and injuring 17.

Demonstrators chanted anti-regime slogans before authorities arrested at least seven people, including a 15-year-old boy, in the predominantly Kurdish city.

Analysts said the local grievance reflected mounting public anger against Iran’s ruling system, though they doubted the protest would grow into a broader uprising.

An unusually large public protest was held in Iran’s western city of Abdanan on Tuesday as hundreds gathered in the wake of a bus crash that killed 13 people, highlighting the Islamic Republic’s dismal record on traffic safety.

Iran’s state-linked Fars news agency said the protest “initially consisted of 200 to 300 people, but the number of participants later grew to approximately 1,000.”

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The protesters gathered in the town’s Vali-e Asr Square and then spread through the city, chanting “Today Is the Day of Mourning” and “Resign, Resign.” Later, they took the protest up a notch by shouting “Death to the Dictator!” and “Long Live the Shah,” at which point the regime crackdown began.

“Those who seek to exploit this incident to disrupt public order and inflame people’s emotions will be dealt with decisively,” regime prosecutor Amrollah Meysaei declared.

At least seven people were arrested, including a 15-year-old boy, by “special police” units. Human rights groups said the detainees were being held incommunicado and denied access to legal counsel. The groups also cited reports that the police fired birdshot and throttled the city’s Internet access to disperse the demonstrators.

Abdanan is located in the province of Ilam, which has a restless Kurdish population. The city saw massive anti-government protests during the nationwide uprising last January, which the regime suppressed by murdering thousands of its own people.

The bus crash occurred on Saturday evening. The bus was carrying workers from the Dehloran NGL 3100 oil and gas project, a facility that captures and processes gas from the nearby North Dezful fields.

Most of the workers killed in the crash were from Abdanan, whose residents have long complained about the unsafe local roads. In addition to the 13 fatalities, 17 people were reportedly injured in the crash.

The provincial police chief claimed the crash was caused by driver and company negligence, combined with poor road maintenance. The CEO of NGL Dehloran and the local road maintenance director have been brought up on criminal charges.

Iranian American journalist Lisa Daftari told Fox News on Wednesday that the Abdanan protest was “a reminder that the Islamic Republic sits on top of a dormant volcano.”

“These uprisings start with different catalysts, and in this case it was a local grievance, but they always arrive at the same conclusion,” she said. “They are an indictment of the entire system, top to bottom.”

On the other hand, France-based political analyst Mojtaba Najafi told Radio Free Europe it was “very unlikely” a protest like the one in Abdanan would grow into a larger uprising, although he agreed with Daftari’s take that a “powder keg” of public anger was building.

“In a state of war or near-war, the government uses more force against its opponents, and the level of repression will also rise,” he said, positing that even the most restless of Iran’s oppressed people know their government will slaughter them without hesitation for complaining too loudly.