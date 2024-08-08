Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump’s News Conference Was a ‘Absolute Dumpster Fire’

Political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin said Thursday on CNN’s “The Source” that former President Donald Trump’s press conference at Mar-a-Lago was a “absolute dumpster fire.”

Farah Griffin said, “I mean, it was an absolute dumpster fire of a press conference. I don’t know how you could frame it any other way. He does feel like the focus is not on him—she’s getting a lot of attention. He’s kind of getting into ‘I alone can fix it’ mode. I don’t think advisers would have told him that 90 minutes of ranting and raving and re-litigating the former election is a useful way to be campaigning, but he did what he’s going to do. He hashed out some of his greatest hits.”

She added, “I think that there is something to the fact that his last time he was in a battleground state was in Georgia. He went after the popular governor and his wife. That’s not helpful in a swing state. So I think advisers are thinking maybe have him do these interviews with influencers, maybe have him call into Fox News. Until he can hone a message and have some level of discipline, having him out there actually isn’t that helpful.”

