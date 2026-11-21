Nov. 21 (UPI) — A Russian cargo ship under U.S. and Ukrainian sanctions caught fire Saturday after being struck by drones in the Gulf of Finland, prompting an emergency response, Finnish authorities said.

Finland’s Defense Ministry said the attack occurred Saturday morning in international waters west of Suursaari Island. The vessel, identified as the Sparta II, then drifted into Finnish territorial waters near the coastal city of Loviisa.

Finnish Border Guard officials said the ship lost steering capability following the attack and its crew was evacuated by lifeboat before being transferred to another cargo vessel. No injuries were reported.

The fire remained active into Saturday evening. Authorities said additional explosions were possible and the ship could sink if the blaze continued.

Finnish Border Guard commander Ilja Iljin said extinguishing the fire could take days or weeks.

A Russian rescue vessel, the Murman, joined firefighting operations at Finland’s request.

Authorities said they hoped to tow the damaged ship into waters under Russian maritime responsibility to reduce the risk of environmental damage.

Aleksandr Drozdenko, governor of Russia’s Leningrad region, said two drones struck the vessel as it traveled toward the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Finnish authorities have not officially identified who launched the drones. A military spokesperson said Ukraine was likely responsible, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Sparta II is operated by Oboronlogistika, a shipping company linked to Russia’s Defense Ministry. The vessel has previously transported Russian military equipment and was sanctioned by the United States in May 2022.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the incident shows how the war in Ukraine affects neighboring countries.

“Ukraine has the right to fight back against the aggressor,” Orpo said in a statement on X.

Finland also reported a suspected violation of its airspace by a Russian helicopter near Loviisa on Saturday afternoon.

Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said the helicopter’s presence could have been connected to rescue or monitoring operations involving the damaged ship.

Finnish authorities imposed temporary maritime and aviation restrictions around the incident site and notified NATO allies.