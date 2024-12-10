Swalwell: My January 6 Lawsuit Against Trump ‘Is Not Going Away’ — ‘I Am Going to Stand Tall’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) claimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that his lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump was “not going away.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Congressman I heard you have votes, if you have more minute I would love to give you the last word.”

Swalwell said, “I do. I will tell you I had lunch with Harry and some of the other officers today with Speaker Pelosi. I wanted to just share with them obviously gratitude during this season of thanks, but also that I am not going away. Adam Schiff and others are not going away. A whole new crop of leaders like Dan Goldman, Jasmine Crockett, Jared Moskowitz, they are not going away.”

He added, “I still have a January 6 lawsuit joined with other January 6 officers that is not going away. We are actually proceeding. Just last week we deposed some of the highest ranking officials in the Trump administration, some who are going back into the Trump administration. So we are headed to trial. There is precedent that does not allow Donald Trump to get rid of this while he is president. So we are still seeking accountability. As long as the American people stand tall for fairness and justice and equality, I am going to stand tall. I need people at home to be just as strong as Harry Dunn and we are going to get through this.”

