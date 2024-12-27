CNN’s Tuchman: NYC Subway Riders Not ‘Necessarily Surprised’ by Violence, ‘It Happens a Lot’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN National Correspondent Gary Tuchman reported from the New York City subway in the wake of the suspected immolation murder of a woman by an illegal immigrant and said subway riders “aren’t necessarily surprised when there’s violence, because it happens a lot.” And scary or aggressive individuals on the subway are “very common.”

Tuchman said, [relevant remarks begin around 29:30] “[U]nderground and in the tracks above, it’s another major city that police have to patrol. So, there’s a lot for them to worry about. But there’s also the fact that, unfortunately, people who ride the subway in New York aren’t necessarily surprised when there’s violence, because it happens a lot. But this, because it was so brutal and because it was so barbaric, people who are normally blasé are very stunned.”

He added, “[Y]ou’d be hard-pressed to find any New Yorkers who ride this train regularly who would tell you they never see people on the train who are scary or aggressive. It’s very common. But I must tell you, I ride a lot of subways in this country when I travel, it’s not a unique problem to New York City.”

