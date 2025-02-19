CNN’s Tapper: Trump Breaking with ‘Truth,’ ‘Basic Decency’

CNN host Jake Tapper said Wednesday on “The Lead” that President Donald Trump was “breaking with truth” and “basic decency” by calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator.

Tapper said, “We begin today with President Trump seeming to upend the domestic and global world order. Let’s start with the global world order. This morning, President Trump sending shockwaves throughout Europe when he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a, quote dictator parroting Russian talking points.”

He added, “This comes on the heels of President Trump falsely accusing Ukraine of starting the war and invasion of Ukraine and excluding Ukraine from the peace talks held in Saudi Arabia earlier this week between Russia and the United States. This is more than just upending the normal way of doing things. This is more than him just breaking with tradition. He’s breaking with facts. He’s breaking with truth, and in some ways, he’s breaking with basic decency. Just as we saw the president look at these images from January 6th and decide, ultimately, that the people beating up the cops are patriots and the FBI agents and prosecutors who went after the cop beaters where they were the bad guys. The president is once again falsely casting Ukraine, the victim of an aggressive and bloody territorial seizure, as the aggressor and Zelensky, who did suspend elections while his country is in the middle of the fight for its life, as permitted by his country’s constitution, President Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator, while former KGB officer Vladimir Putin, whose political opponents have a habit of ending up in prison or the morgue while President Trump uses no such words for him.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN