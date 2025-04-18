Maine Attorney General: Opposition to Letting Biological Men Play Women’s Sports ‘Driven, in Large Part’ by Misinformation

During a portion of an interview with Portland, Maine ABC affiliate Channel 8 WMTW released on Thursday, Attorney General Aaron Frey (D) said that the opposition to allowing biological men to play women’s sports “is driven, in large part, by a lot of lack of information or misinformation.”

Frey stated, “I think some of the public sentiment is being driven by a lot of half-truths or untruths, right? There have been transgender athletes — student athletes in Maine for years, for years and years and years. Safety, privacy have always been a consideration, not just for transgender students, by the way, but for all students, male, female, whatever the case is, there has been a significant effort by our school systems to make sure that children feel safe and their privacy is recognized. So, the fact that we are just now seeing this strong sentiment around transgender students and what access they should have to the opportunity to engage in sports, I think that’s being driven by something else and doesn’t — is not taking into account what is the full reality. … I do think the disconnect is driven, in large part, by a lot of lack of information or misinformation.”

Frey also said that the state is following the law, and if people don’t like the law, that’s an issue for the legislative branch and that the fact that the state is following the law is a factor in polls.

