Krishnamoorthi on Why Voters Should Trust Dems After Biden Decline: People Dislike Status Quo, Need Counterargument

During an interview on Friday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press Now” that took place before the release of audio of then-President Joe Biden’s interview with Robert Hur, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) responded to a question on why voters should trust Democrats given their handling of Biden’s mental state by saying that people “don’t like what they’re seeing right now,” and Democrats have to have a plan for “how do we make sure government works better, that it’s more effective, that it’s more efficient, and that it helps you as you pursue your economic potential.”

Host Gabe Gutierrez asked, “Why should voters trust Democrats, considering the revelations about President Biden’s mental state?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “Well, I think they don’t like what they’re seeing right now, that’s for sure. And whether it’s people paying a lot more for groceries at the local store or small businesses facing tremendous chaos with regard to these tariffs that they see, they don’t like it. We Democrats, on the other hand, we have to make sure that we offer a competing proposition, which is how do we make sure government works better, that it’s more effective, that it’s more efficient, and that it helps you as you pursue your economic potential. And that has to be, to me, at the heart of our message and our policymaking as well.”

