Rand Paul: Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill’s Math ‘Doesn’t Work’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said on this week’s “Fox News Sunday” broadcast that President Donald Trump’s big, beautiful budget bill had faulty math.

Paul said, “Well, see, on the one hand, you can offer people free stuff, and people are, oh, thank you for free health care. But what you don’t tell them is we’re borrowing money from China to pay for your health care, so we run a deficit.”

He continued, “We bring in about $5 trillion in revenue, and we spend $7 trillion. The $5 trillion is consumed by Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, and other welfare programs. The mandatory programs consume all of it. So the people say, well, we’re taking this off the table, and we’re not going to touch any of those programs. Well, they’re just not frankly serious.”

Paul added, “The math doesn’t work. All the great DOGE stuff, all the great stuff Elon Musk has done is out there, and people are going to wake up in two months and say how come the deficit is still $2.2 trillion? Where did the savings go? People will be very disappointed, conservatives. I’m the one ringing the alarm saying they’re not doing anything, not second us a rescission package, not cutting spending. Somebody has to stand up and yell, the emperor has no clothes, and everybody’s falling in lockstep on this, passed the big, beautiful bill, don’t question anything. Conservatives do need to stand up and have their voice heard. This is a problem we’ve been facing for decades now, and if we don’t stand up on it, I really fear the direction the country is going.”

