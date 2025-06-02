Crockett: I Will ‘Absolutely’ Pursue an Impeachment Inquiry Against President Trump

On Sunday on WFAA’s “Inside Texas Politics,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said she would “absolutely” pursue an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump if the Democrats take back the House majority in the 2026 midterms.

Crockett said, “Once we get to the majority, which I’m hoping and praying we get to, next cycle, that allows me to start to open up and do the things that would look like an impeachment Now, whether or not we would put it to a vote, you know, he’s been impeached twice, couldn’t get convicted. There’s a lot of things to consider about whether or not to go forward.”

She continued, “One of the things that we saw that the did very effectively last cycle is that they decided they were going to put Joe Biden into the trial of public opinion. They went after his son Hunter Biden. They were saying because Hunter was having issues Joe must have issues. And so what the is they were doing is they were tearing down Joe Biden as well as the Democrats same time. So I think that there is something to be said for us digging in when there’s real things to look at such as this $400 million plane from the Qataris and whether or not that’s a violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution. I think that we need to dig into all this crypto nonsense that he’s got going on. I think we need to dig into the fact that it looks like he’s giving out pardons for play.”

When asked if she would pursue impeachment, Crockett said, “I would absolutely at least do an inquiry. Absolutely.”

