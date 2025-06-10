Exclusive: Dr. Drew on the Future of MAHA, Gen Z Mental Health Crisis, and How to Save Public Health

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Drew Pinksy talked about mental health among young people.

While talking about dating, Pinksy stated that “young people, the majority at least, are feeling overwhelmed, they’re feeling inadequate, they don’t have the skillsets, they don’t develop the normal skillset, and then we did the incredible injustice of locking them up through their formative years, in high school, when their peers teach them how to do this, where the most important part of their development is underway, we withheld them from going to high school or junior high school…and did it without any contemplation of the harm…anything medical always must be — you must contemplate the harms.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo