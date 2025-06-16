Merkley on MN Lawmaker Shootings: Trump ‘Promoted’ This Violent Environment

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) said Monday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump “promoted” the violent environment that brought the shootings of Minnesota lawmakers over the weekend.

Co-host John Berman said, “There was a state representative, Democratic leader of the state legislature in Minnesota killed over the weekend, a state senator shot. How would you describe the current political atmosphere in this country this morning?”

Merkley said, “I feel like Trump has really popped the lid off of the rhetoric and the the sense of hate and violence and promoted this type of an environment. It’s profoundly disturbing for all of us. We have seen increased threats across the country. You’re probably familiar with the pizza threats. We’ve seen more of that, where pizzas or other food is delivered to people’s families that they haven’t ordered, just to say from the right wing, we know who you are. We know where you live. I can tell you all of our families feel a greatly heightened sense. And just let me just say, my heart goes out to the families in Minnesota. How horrific for the whole country, but particularly we’re holding the folks in Minnesota in our hearts.”

