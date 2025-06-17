Exclusive — Eric Trump on 10 Years Since ‘the Escalator’: Sometimes it Feels like 100 Years, Sometimes 10 Minutes

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Eric Trump talked about the 10-year anniversary of Trump’s first presidential candidacy announcement.

Trump stated, “It’s hard to believe it’s been ten years. Sometimes it feels like 100 years, sometimes it feels like 10 minutes. I can’t quite figure out the spectrum of time, but the guy’s a remarkable human being who’s done such an unbelievable job…and really has reshaped the modern political system in our country.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo