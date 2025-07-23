Murkowski on Epstein Files: ‘Just Get It Out There and Be Done’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said President Donald Trump should release all of the Jeffrey Epstein files to end the controversy.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “I do want to get into what’s happening right now on Capitol Hill. We’re not far from the halls of your workplace, and something that has been consuming Washington over the last few days and weeks is the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. When you look at how the Trump administration has handled that, do you believe that the administration has let this get out of control? How do you see this?”

Murkowski said, “You know, it’s I suppose it’s easy to do after action and to be critical from where we’re sitting but it seems to me that it has occupied all of the airspace here in Washington, D.C.. You just saw the House go out because they didn’t want to deal with that. The president is trying to move to other news, but that doesn’t seem to be holding. Everybody is occupied by this. And in the meantime, we’ve got serious work that we need to be finishing up here in the Senate. We’re in the midst of appropriations right now. Just deal with the Epstein thing once and for all. I think if they had done it earlier on and moved on to other things, maybe we wouldn’t be in this place where everyone is now thinking about, what is the next big conspiracy behind all this? So it’s really easy to be critical and say, they should have done it, but it sure would have made things easier on the legislative front if the Congress weren’t being swept into this whole swirl.”

Collins said, “That sounds like you think they should release everything.”

Murkowski said, “Just be done with it. Be done with it. If in fact, there’s no there there for the president, get it out there. Just get it out there and be done.”

