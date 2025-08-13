‘I See the Tofu Mob with their NPR Tote Bags and Their Organic Broccoli’: Kennedy Mocks Liberal Reaction Trump D.C. Crackdown

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) applauded President Donald Trump’s efforts to stymy crime in the District of Columbia.

The Louisiana Republican noted the reaction from the left, which, in his view, has been over the top.

Senator, is 30 days enough to make an impact in your second home?

“It’s a start,” Kennedy replied. “Brian, here is what I see. Here’s what I think most Americans see. I see a proud American city, our nation’s capital in trouble. It has a crime problem. And if you don’t believe me, then carry your happy ass down to H Street or Columbia Heights or the Navy Yard or Brentwood at nine o’clock on a Wednesday night and walk around alone and see what happens. I see a dysfunctional local government that enables that crime, a dysfunctional local government that just a few years ago, cut its police budget by 15 percent, a dysfunctional local government that believes that cops are a bigger problem than criminals.”

He continued, “And then I see a President of the United States who says, well, maybe I can help. How about if I send in 800 experienced, professional, well-trained federal law enforcement officials to help our local cops fight crime. And finally, I see world-beating vacuity and stupidity. I see movie stars and pop singers who partied with Harvey Weinstein. I see the tofu mob with their NPR tote bags and their organic broccoli. And I see many of my Democratic friends who, in response to said President, foam at the mouth and have their 19th nervous breakdown, and instead of thanking the President or saying good idea, they accuse him of undermining democracy. And I just think to myself, the mind is a terrible thing to waste, and that’s what I think America sees.”

