Schiff on if Drop in D.C. Crime After Fed Surge Should Be Celebrated: I Can’t Analyze D.C.’s Numbers, But Guard in L.A. Was Bad

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded to a question on whether the drop in crime in Washington, D.C. since the federal surge compared to the same time last year should be celebrated by saying, “I don’t think I can analyze what D.C.’s crime numbers were,” but he can say National Guard deployments in Los Angeles were bad.

Host Erin Burnett asked, “So, when you look at the numbers there, though, this is according to Washington, D.C.’s official database last week — I know you’re familiar with these numbers, but here they are — a 44% decrease in violent crime in the three weeks since the federal surge, right? Compared to the same period a year ago, that includes a 44% drop in homicides compared to the same time last year. So, if that is the outcome of what he’s doing, is that something to actually celebrate?”

Schiff responded, “Well, I don’t think I can analyze what D.C.’s crime numbers were, but I can say this about Los Angeles and the deployment of troops there: First of all, it was completely unnecessary. We didn’t need the National Guard, thousands of National Guard troops activated for this purpose, something that, frankly, takes them away from doing work, fighting fires, doing the work that our military is called upon to do as a military force, not as a civilian force. To deploy Marines to Los Angeles for that purpose was also another waste of military resources. And what’s more, it squanders the goodwill of the National Guard. In California, we love the National Guard. We value them for their heroic efforts during times of natural disaster. But this really polarizes the public with respect to the guard. And for the guard itself, we have seen a collapse of morale, as guard troops say, I didn’t sign up with ICE, I signed up to serve my country as a member of the military. So, I can’t speak to D.C., but I can speak to California. And this was a terrible abuse and a lawless abuse of the military.”

