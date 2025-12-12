Dem Rep. Liccardo: Don’t Blame ACA for People Profiting Off ‘Disaster’ Healthcare System

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Sam Liccardo (D-CA) said that there are “interest groups that make a lot of money off the complexity and the disaster that is our healthcare system. There’s no question about that. But to attribute it to the Affordable Care Act, I think, is wrong.”

Liccardo said, “[F]undamentally, we have a system now, it’s far from perfect, as you have clearly pointed out. But we all know that healthcare costs were skyrocketing before we had the Affordable Care Act. That’s exactly why the Affordable Care Act was put into place. This is not a new problem. Yes, there [are] a lot of interest groups that make a lot of money off the complexity and the disaster that is our healthcare system. There’s no question about that. But to attribute it to the Affordable Care Act, I think, is wrong.”

He continued, “I think the Affordable Care Act has enabled us to dramatically reduce the number of uninsured in this country by nearly 20 million people, and that is critical, particularly with the subsidies that help folks who struggle with everyday costs.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett