Woke Making Comeback: U.N. Demanding Trillions for Secret Climate Agenda

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the U.N.

Marlow said, “Not only are we causing mass death by climate change again, even after we came off that talking point, it seemed like for 18 months, but if we just give money to the U.N., we’re going to solve it.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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