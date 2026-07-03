Wes Moore: Trump Administration Is ‘Grotesque’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) said the second term of President Donald Trump was “grotesque.”

Moore said, “You know, we we’re here talking about how the United States was a gift but for many people in this country, what they’re seeing is a grift, right? They’re seeing a president who has now profited by billions of dollars. You know, we are seeing policies that are cutting people off of health care policies that are ripping children away from food assistance. All while we can give billionaires tax cuts. And so the frustration that people feel it is a very real frustration, I understand it. And the and the cynicism is real. The thing that I ask in this moment is and remind people is, again, I don’t come from a political background or political family. This is the first office I’ve held in my life. And so my measure of cynicism has not left me. I still carry it with me every single day. It’s part of the reason that I ran for governor in the first place.”

He added, “But I want for that cynicism to be my companion. But I don’t want it to be my character. I don’t want it to be something that I can look at. The future and say, I’m now opting out, and I’m forgetting about the sacrifices that people made before me. What I want to use this as my motivation and my ammunition to be able to think about the type of future that we want to be able to pull together. What we are seeing right now from Washington, D.C., and from this Trump administration it is grotesque, but the answer to it is not simply to forfeit and to let it happen. The answer to it is to do what those who came before us did and say, we will fight for a better future, because that was the hopes of this nation in the first place.”

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