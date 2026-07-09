GOP Rep. McCormick: We Can’t Have Peace, Free Strait Unless Iranian Regime Goes

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) said that the Iranian regime needs to go and there won’t be peace or safety with them, nor will the Strait of Hormuz be opened without giving in to them.

McCormick said, “I will say this: The United States has to finish this. We have to be strong. Half measures will never do it, right? When you look at a Tehran regime that does not have nearly a fraction of the power we have, we should be participating in Clausewitzian warfare, not tit-for-tat, not in commensurate amounts, we should be dominating them and bringing them to their knees. I don’t see any way that this regime, who’s done nothing but [be] defiant, never been positive toward a peace process, can be dealt with. We need regime change in the worst [kind] of way, or our kids will be dealing with this.”

Host Maria Bartiromo then asked, “Well, when you say finish this — and I know a lot of people have said that, finish the job — what, specifically, do you mean? The president has said, many times, that Iran has been obliterated, what more does the U.S. need to do to finish the job, in your view?”

McCormick answered, “Unconditional surrender, regime change. If we don’t have that, this regime has done nothing but threaten us, nothing but kill Americans. 40 attacks through their proxies, a thousand Americans dead, they’ve never said anything other than to destroy the great Satan, which they view us as. We will never have peace with this regime. We’ll never have safety with this regime. We’ll never have passages in the Straits of Hormuz, unless we accommodate them. This regime has got to go.”

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