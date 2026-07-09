Maine Secretary of State on Dismissal of Earlier Platner Allegations: Trump Is Bad

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows responded to President Donald Trump saying that earlier allegations against Graham Platner were ignored by saying that Trump “has no right to weigh in on this race, and we will defeat him in November.”

Bellows said, “I think we need to take a beat and remember that this is about Jenny Racicot and these serious allegations of sexual assault. Survivors of sexual assault need to be heard and respected, and that is why Graham Platner must withdraw.”

Host Erin Burnett then said, “President Trump was just asked, Secretary, a couple of moments ago, about Platner, and he commented. I just wanted to play for you what he said, in light of what you just said about the women who are accusing him of assault. Here’s the President.”

Burnett then played audio of Trump saying, “It’s very interesting, when a Republican woman came out with the same charge, nobody believed her. When this woman came out, everybody believed her, right?”

Burnett then asked, “Now, Secretary, the earlier allegation was about an arm twisting and leaving marks, so it wasn’t the exact same charge. It was, however, disturbing. It was unsettling, as it was described. But what do you say to the President about what he’s saying, which is that the woman who’s accusing him now of actual rape does believe in Graham Platner’s politics, is a Democrat, and that is the allegation which appears to have been the straw that broke the camel’s back?”

Bellows responded, “This President, who’s been engaged in assault on a woman and found guilty in court, has no right to weigh in on this race, and we will defeat him in November.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett