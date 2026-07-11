Cotton: China Views Democratic Socialists of America as ‘Ideological Fellow Travelers’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued that the rise of so-called Democratic Socialists would have implications on the global stage.

According to the Arkansas Republican, the communist Chinese saw these American candidates as “ideological fellow travelers.”

“Senator, I’m sure you suspected that this was in the offing,” host Laura Ingraham said. “It doesn’t shock me at all that communist China believes it will have a friend in these new socialists.”

Cotton replied, “No, Laura, it doesn’t shock me either. And we shouldn’t be surprised that socialists in America and socialists in China get along so well. They’re both socialists, after all. This woman, for instance, belonged to a political caucus whose manifesto opens with a quote from Karl Marx. One of her comrades in New York City founded an organization that said it was dedicated to the destruction of Western civilization.”

“And you heard in that quote right there, what she’s really pushing for in the future is a kind of global government, which, of course, has been the ultimate goal of Marxist-Leninist-Maoist thought from the very beginning, to have worldwide communist government that eliminates self-governing democracies like the United States and our friends and allies,” he added. “So, we shouldn’t be surprised at all that China views these socialists in America as ideological fellow travelers.”

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