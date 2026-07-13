Trump: IAEA Has to Inspect Pickaxe Mountain Before Another Deal, But Iran Never Follows Deals

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” President Donald Trump said that he will insist on IAEA inspectors going to Pickaxe Mountain before there’s another deal, but Iran’s regime breaks deals and “They make deals, and, to them, deals are made to be broken. They are extremely unreliable people.”

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “Iran broke the first ceasefire. They broke another one over the weekend. You have obliterated three of their nuclear sites, but they’ve got a fourth site, maybe, at Pickaxe Mountain. Before you enter into another deal, will you insist that IAEA inspectors get down into that deep, deep, deep tunnel and find out if they’ve got a doomsday machine down there?”

Trump answered, “Absolutely. They don’t have it, because we have eyes. With the Space Force and everything else, we have a lot of eyes on it. But Pickaxe is a possible target for a nice, big, fat shot right into the front door. And I think that you’ll — maybe you’ll see that. I’ll tell them right now.”

Trump added that “it is on the list. We’re watching it closely. We see no activity there. They’re not doing well with their nuclear situation. Every time we hear about it, we blow it up. So they don’t like talking about it. But we’ll probably give Pickaxe a shot relatively soon.”

Hewitt then asked, “Now you know the Iranians will never — this regime, the crazy people, and they are fanatics, they’re religious fanatics, they will never stop trying to kill you and your family and blow up your library. Do you think you’ve got to get that regime out of there in the next 30 months?”

Trump responded, “Well, I think they’re a little cuckoo. I think they all are. We knocked out the first regime. We then knocked out the second regime. We then took out about 25% of this regime. And they’re wired a little bit differently. We had a deal yesterday. It was like going to be 100%, and then all of a sudden, they got a phone call, and they all ran out of the room. These people are crazy. We had a deal where we won everything. And they basically break the deals. They make deals, and, to them, deals are made to be broken. They are extremely unreliable people. And, frankly, if they ever had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it within one day.”

Trump added that the MOU was a “test” and “They didn’t honor the test. We had it. We had this deal settled numerous times, and I said watch, I guarantee, watch, and they never followed it. They break deals. Look, they’re known for it. They’re known for it.”

Trump concluded the interview by saying, “We’re going to take out Pickaxe Mountain.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett