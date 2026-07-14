Hawley Doesn’t Rule Out Russian Foul Play in Graham Death, Urges Full Toxicology Report, Autopsy

Monday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) insisted U.S. investigators should at least consider the possibility of Russian foul play in the death of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“One of your colleagues in the Senate, Senator Cornyn, is not ruling out foul play,” host Jesse Watters said. “Lindsey had gotten back from Ukraine that same day. You know the Russians are notorious. Do you think that that’s a possibility?”

Hawley replied, “Listen, I think that the FBI, I know, is involved in this. I think it is only wise and smart to look at every angle here. I absolutely think there should be a full toxicology report, autopsy — the whole thing. I mean, nobody had been a greater advocate of taking on Putin than Lindsey Graham. Nobody had been tougher on the Iranians over time than Lindsey. He had a lot of enemies in the world, so I wouldn’t rule anything out. I don’t want to be a conspiracy theorist, and you know, I hope that none of that is true.”

“But the truth is that we’ve lost a good man,” he added. “The Senate has lost a good man who was doing a lot of good work, and I think we owe it to his constituents and the American people to get the truth.”

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