Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Wednesday that sanctuary politicians in California abandoned federal immigration officers surrounded by an angry mob in Long Beach, citing bodycam footage of a local police officer telling the agents they were on their own.

The video was recorded during an Oct. 17 operation in North Long Beach, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers moved to arrest an illegal alien from Mexico whose criminal history includes a felony charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse.

“The footage of what happened to our ICE officers in California is truly disturbing,” Mullin said in a statement. “As they were surrounded by an angry mob and being harassed and obstructed just for doing their job and going after dangerous criminals, the local police in Long Beach, California, were ordered to stand down and stop assisting them, leaving them to fend for themselves.”

In the video, a Long Beach officer approaches the federal agents.

“We’re being ordered to pull out. So you guys are going to be on your own,” the officer says, adding that the order came from his watch commander. “I’m sure you’re used to it. Good luck.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Long Beach police had refused an earlier ICE detainer requesting they hold the man.

Two people were arrested for damaging government vehicles, according to DHS. One got away. A rioter pulled open the door of the ICE vehicle she was sitting in, while others used cars and trash cans to block the exits.

Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish stood by how his officers handled the scene.

“Our primary role was to ensure the safety of everyone on scene, which is exactly what our police officers did,” the chief said. He insisted officers followed state and local law and made sure a bleeding, handcuffed man in ICE custody received medical attention.

Democrat Mayor Rex Richardson turned the focus back on the federal agents Thursday.

“The constitutional division of responsibility is clear: immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility,” Richardson wrote. The mayor claimed DHS should instead address “the serious questions surrounding the conduct of its own agents on October 17, when they injured Ricardo Gonzalez.”

California’s sanctuary law, SB 54, limits local cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Sanctuary jurisdictions nationwide released more than 34,000 illegal aliens from local jails between January 2025 and May 2026, almost 10,000 of them in California.

DHS also named Axel Eduardo Chavez-Marroquin. The Salvadoran illegal alien was arrested in July and stands accused of murdering a veteran in Utah. California had already let him go twice after domestic violence arrests, federal officials said, with ICE detainers pending both times.