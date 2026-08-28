MS NOW’s Tur to El-Sayed: Piker’s ‘Not Just a Streamer’, He Campaigns with ‘a Lot of Democrats’

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Moment,” host Katy Tur responded to Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed’s attempts to dismiss Hasan Piker as “a streamer in California” by saying that, given the fact that Piker campaigns with many Democrats, “he’s not just a streamer.”

El-Sayed responded to a question on Piker by saying that “this campaign is not about a streamer in California. This campaign is about affordability in Michigan. This campaign is about the ability to have healthcare.”

Tur cut in to say, “The streamer in California does campaign with a lot of Democrats. So, he’s not just a streamer.”

El-Sayed responded, “This campaign is about the challenges Michiganders face, and I get that, in the media, it’s a lot easier to pick up one person and be like, this is what this is about. But this is why a lot of people get so frustrated about politics and political media, because it doesn’t actually speak to the challenges they face. Look, I did a whole interview –.”

Tur then cut in to counter, “It’s not just the media, and I reject that framing. It’s — 6 in 10 Americans don’t know who he is. And I’m not saying he’s the most important person in the world, but when you have a state like Michigan, where, again, Elissa Slotkin only won by 22,000 votes, is it worth potentially losing the few votes you need to win?”

El-Sayed responded, “10 in 10 Americans agree that they can’t afford the things that they need in their life. So, if folks want to make this about a streamer in California, they’re welcome to do that. But I’m focused on Donald Trump, I’m focused on addressing the affordability crisis, I’m focused on getting you healthcare, and that’s what I’m going to stay focused on.”

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