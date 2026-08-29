Donalds: States Will Likely Regulate AI Faster than Feds, Need to Protect Kids, Names, Images, Likeness, Human Experience

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Florida gubernatorial nominee Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said that there are rules needed for AI, “states are probably going to step up and do regulations faster than the feds ever could,” and the issue is “what are you going to do to regulate it to make sure that kids are protected, name, image, and likeness is protected, and there [are] protections of just the human experience overall.”

Donalds said that AI’s possible upsides are worth its risks, “But are there rules that are needed? Absolutely.”

He continued, “And this is where I think states are probably going to step up and do regulations faster than the feds ever could, because you’ve got to get that through the United States Senate, and good luck with that one, especially with the dynamics we have right now. But I think, yeah, it’s a force multiplier. It does allow for advancements in medical research. People are now finding fraud in government programs. Why? Because they’re using AI to do that. We’ve never had the manpower to scrub these programs the way they’re doing so quickly now. And so, that does save resources. But, in part, that genie’s out of the bottle now. It’s what are you going to do to regulate it to make sure that kids are protected, name, image, and likeness is protected, and there [are] protections of just the human experience overall. I think that’s going to be the next big step going forward.”

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