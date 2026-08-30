Clyburn: We Need to Expand the Supreme Court to a ‘Baker’s Dozen’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said the Supreme Court should be expanded to 13 seats commonly referred to as a “baker’s dozen.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Since we are on the topic of the court, let’s speak more broadly about it. Former Vice President Kamala Harris shares some of your criticisms clearly. She’s called for expanding the Supreme Court from nine justices to 13. Do you support adding four more seats to the Supreme Court?”

Clyburn said, “Yes, I do. I think that we are in a position now that calls for some significant actions taken by the Congress and we ought to expand. Thirteen is a pretty good number. A baker’s dozen would be a good number to have on the court. And I would hope we would get people on the court who will follow the constitutional underpinnings of this great nation of ours.”

He added, “The 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments have been interpreted in different ways over the years. And we had in the Warren Court an interpretation of those amendments that I thought would be set for the future of the country. We have now a Supreme Court that decided to reverse course and take this country back.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN