House Majority Whip Emmer: ‘The Senate’s Got to Start to Perform’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) urged his Capitol Hill colleagues in the U.S. Senate to move on legislation already passed by the House.

According to Emmer, the Senate needed to “perform” on the CLARITY Act and the SAVE America Act.

“Let’s first talk about the agenda,” host Cheryl Casone said. “What is at the top of the agenda? Obviously, short-term government funding. You want to avert any kind of pre-election shutdown. But what else are you watching? You have only got 16 legislative days before you leave again on October 1. What can you get done?”

Emmer replied, “Well, Cheryl, great to be with you this morning. First off, you hit the number one thing, the short-term funding bill that was sent over by the Senate, the continuing resolution that would fund the government through December 11. That will be a priority over in the House, because we get things done, Cheryl. That’s the whole issue. You’re asking what our priorities are. We have sent our priorities over to the Senate. We sent the CLARITY Act, which is about digital assets, a market structure bill. We sent that a year ago, Cheryl, with almost 100 Democrat votes, and it languishes over in the Senate.”

“We sent the SAVE America Act several times, and it sits over there languishing in the Senate,” he continued. “And we sent over obviously reconciliation 3.0, which is also just sitting there in the Senate. It really is going to be a — on the Senate’s shoulders to start getting something done when we get back. As for the House, we have got appropriations bills. Many of our members have different priorities. Those will be addressed. There’s a surface transportation bill that needs to be addressed by the 30th. Obviously, these would all be covered by the C.R. But these are the priorities of the House. And the House has been — the House has been working, Cheryl. We have been getting our stuff over to the Senate. The Senate’s got to start to perform.”

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