Dem Sen. Kelly: Pete Hegseth ‘Has No Idea What He’s Doing’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “has no idea what he’s doing.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, a number of Senate Republicans have expressed some concern about Secretary Hegseth’s firing. He also announced this past week he’s going to cut by 20% the number of generals and admirals. He says in order to try to change the culture and what the media calls a purge, he says is simply a matter of accountability. Do you have any insight into who he will be targeting in these cuts, and if Democrats take some control, do you have any ability to stop it?

KELLY: Well, he often fires people because of the color of their skin or because they’re women. He also seems to be looking for–

BRENNAN: He would deny that.

KELLY: –loyal- of course, he would deny that. I think anybody would deny that. But it’s pretty obvious when you have a list of seven people who don’t promote from one-star to two-star, and five of them are either black or women. It’s pretty obvious. Also, right off the bat, firing CQ Brown without giving any reason, without any particular reason why one of the most qualified professional aviators, but a four-star general, chief of staff of the Air Force, fired. Lisa Francetti the chief of naval operations, fired. The commandant of the Coast Guard, also a woman, was fired. The- the list goes on, Margaret. This is a pattern with this Secretary of Defense, and it’s damaging our readiness. And when you hurt readiness, it means that all of us, everybody watching the show, you and your family, are less safe because we have the most unqualified Secretary of Defense we’ve ever had in this country’s history.

BRENNAN: Well, he gave a big speech this past week. The secretary said that every military branch has hit its recruiting targets ahead of the end of the year. He also argues military sexual assaults are on the decline. I know they have been on the decline for a few years now, but what is your response to his argument that he’s doing something right?

KELLY: Well, he’s doing very little right. Remember, Margaret, this is a guy that gets on a stage in front of the senior leadership of the U.S. military and runs around talking about killing people and lethality, and that the rules of engagement- I’m going to paraphrase, but he talks about how he wants to eliminate or reduce the rules of engagement, and you see the consequences of that in Iran. And he- his plan is what we went into Iran with, and he has bombed or attacked over 15,000 targets, depleting our munition supply. This thing has been a disaster because the Secretary of Defense has no idea what he’s doing and to some extent, he’s also a yes-man for the president. Nobody seems to want to push back against this president, who I think is checked out from even trying to do this job. Got us into another war without a plan and without explaining to the American people what are we going to get out of this.