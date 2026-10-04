John Kennedy: Telling Voters ‘Not to Believe’ their Checkbooks Will Not Work

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said asking voters “not to believe” their checkbooks will not work in the midterm elections.

Host Kristen Welker said, “You’ve been out on the campaign trail as well. Senator, do you think Republicans are going to pay a price for that lack of action on the economy and affordability?”

Kennedy said, “As I’ve said before, Kristen, here’s my prediction about the elections. I will bet you a soda and a nice hat that the experts are wrong. I do think it will be close. I think the biggest issue is cost of living. I think we have to tell the American people the truth. We telling them not to believe their own lying checkbooks is not going to work. The inflation, this inflation did not originate in a vat. It started under President Biden. It’s reared its ugly head under President Trump because of the war in Iran. Once we settle the war in Iran, those prices will come down. But it’s more than just cost of living. The American people, both sides, feel anger. If they don’t feel anger, they feel deep melancholy there.”

He added, “They feel like the Washington political leaders have let them down, that they don’t listen. They don’t care. They feel that way about Congress in particular. They think the United States Congress is the best evidence of why it took our ancestors thousands of years to learn how to stand upright. Some of that is as our fault. We should have done more, but we’ve done a lot. And I’ve been out on the campaign trail talking about it.”

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