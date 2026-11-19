The Whole Economy Is a Circular Financing Scheme

If you own an S&P 500 index fund, congratulations! You already own a piece of Anthropic. Its shares jumped by around 17 percent today.

Just about anybody with a broad U.S. stock market fund in a 401(k) owns, indirectly, a piece of Anthropic. Your fund owns Amazon and Alphabet, and between them those two companies own about 28 percent of Anthropic. At the $83 offering price, their stakes were worth more than $300 billion. You got into the biggest IPO in history without even having to call your broker.

Anthropic opened at $111.50 on Thursday, up 34 percent from its offering price before giving up some of that gain, while plenty of other stocks were going the other way. There’s a certain logic to that. If you think Claude is going to take over more of the work people do on computers, some of the companies that currently sell the software people use for that work might have a problem. Google has an AI model of its own in Gemini. Amazon would presumably prefer that people who want to use Claude do so on Amazon Web Services, but they can get it on Microsoft’s Azure, too. Owning a piece of Anthropic is a way to hedge those bets. You can lose some business to Claude and still make money because Claude is doing so well.

There’s also another advantage to Google and Amazon of buying shares of Anthropic. If you buy Anthropic stock, you get Anthropic stock. If Google buys Anthropic stock, it gets the stock and helps put money in the hands of a company that has agreed to buy a great deal of computing power from Google. The deal looks a little better if some of the money you put in comes back to you in the form of a customer paying its bills.

Of course, if Anthropic turns out to be a dud, Amazon could lose a big cloud customer and see its stake in Anthropic go up in smoke. The investment is basically an anti-hedge. Amazon is basically doubly exposed to Anthropic. Nvidia famously has gone a step further with CoreWeave. It sells CoreWeave chips, owns CoreWeave stock, and agreed to buy computing capacity that CoreWeave can’t sell to anyone else under a deal initially valued at $6.3 billion. You can see why investors might find this a little unsettling. A sales slowdown is bad enough when all you’re doing is selling the chips.

The Circle of Value Creation

This is where people start getting worried about “circular financing.” But the truth is that the entire economy is circular financing. The baker spends money at the tailor’s shop on an apron. The tailor takes that money across the street to buy bread. The baker’s income comes from the tailor’s spending, which came from the tailor’s income, which came from the baker’s spending. Put it in a graphic with enough arrows and you could make a perfectly nice little town look like a conspiracy to prop up the price of bread.

Suppose everybody in the town is a farmer. There are a hundred of them, each with 40 acres. Ten of the worst farmers turn out to be quite good at giving massages. They quit farming, and the other 90 take over their land. The 90 are better farmers, so the town brings in exactly the same harvest as before. Now a guy who’s spent all day working in the fields can have someone do something about his back. The massage therapist can take the money and spend it on groceries grown by the guy whose back he just fixed. Same people, same land, same harvest. But the economy is bigger, and the town is wealthier.

This is how wealth is created. The town now can produce and consume something it couldn’t before.

The question isn’t whether the money goes in circles. It always does. The economy is a flat circle.

Take the most-feared version. Amazon invests billions of dollars in Anthropic. Anthropic spends the money on Amazon Web Services. Amazon spends the money it earns from selling web services to buy Claude tokens. The cash ends up exactly where it started. And Amazon is better off because Anthropic now has the computing power it needed to build a better Claude, and Amazon has a better Claude to use. The money went in a circle, but not uselessly. It produced something new: artificial intelligence services. Value is added.

That’s the test the massage therapist in the farming town passes. The town can now produce something it couldn’t before, and everybody in it is better off. The circle is just how that new production gets paid for.

Fretting about circles is fun, but the real test is simpler: Is what Anthropic is producing worth what it costs to produce?

Certainly, the market thinks so. And you should be happy about that. After all, you already own a piece of Anthropic. Its shares jumped by around 17 percent today. Congratulations.