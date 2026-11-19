Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said he is concerned about President Donald Trump’s “inability to make good decisions.”

Kelly said, “In the last couple of weeks, the American people, I mean, completely rejected this president and what he stands for. They were tired of the chaos. Tired of the corruption. They sent a message. You can sometimes kind of hear it in his voice a little bit, but, hey, we got two years to go. And what I’ve seen from this president, if you compare who he was in 2016 to who he is today, I mean, the years have taken a toll on him, and I am increasingly concerned about his inability to make good decisions.”

He added, “That’s why we’re in this war against Iran. I mean, I don’t think any other president would have done this under the circumstances we found ourselves in. And we have dead service members, over 800 injured. We’ve expanded an enormous amount of munitions, and he’s got a bunch of yes people around him. I mean, is Pete Hegseth ever going to stand up to this guy, or anybody else for that matter? So, I am still concerned. We’ve got two years to go. I think it’s going to be a bumpy road ahead of us.”

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