A 25-year-old Mississippi mother has been charged with capital murder after her newborn died of blunt force injuries two days after birth.

Smith County deputies responded to a residence in Polkville on Oct. 18 to a call about a woman giving birth. The woman, Jantelle Sharon Jordan, had given birth an hour before calling emergency services and requesting medical help for her baby, WLBT reported.

First responders transported the baby to Jackson hospital for evaluation, where staff ultimately discovered that the newborn suffered injuries after being born.

The newborn died two days later, despite efforts to save the baby

A subsequent autopsy revealed the baby died of blunt force trauma. The Mississippi Crime Laboratory ruled the manner of death a homicide, according to the report.

“This is a horrific case for everyone involved in working on this investigation. These are the types of cases that are difficult for anyone to comprehend, especially when they involve the loss of an innocent child,” Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said in a statement.

Jordan was arrested on Nov. 13 when she went into the sheriff’s office for questioning, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still active.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.