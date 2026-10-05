CNN’s Cornish: ‘Don’t Actually Know What Democrats Believe’ on Big Tech

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” host Audie Cornish said that, on the issue of big tech, “I don’t actually know what Democrats believe in this area.”

While speaking with Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Cornish asked, “Can you name a Democrat who is a leader on the issue of big tech, and who could capture this anger? Because we see a White House that is dealing with China, that is having the tech CEOs stand beside the president. But I don’t actually know what Democrats believe in this area. I know they’re frustrated because voters are frustrated. But who’s a leader?”

Dingell answered, “Look, I’m going to tell you there are a lot of leaders. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) has been a champion on — and been talking to us about AI forever. One of my colleagues, Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA), has been working with a Republican on the Energy and Commerce Committee and has drafted AI legislation that would do guardrails. I am, with other — I have drafted a framework, as you’ve seen, probably because I had very large ones. I have AI and Oracle coming into my district. I have Michigan and Los Alamos, which, by the way, pay no taxes. So, the community gets no benefits. I have Google. I have other ones. I’m dealing with the big people coming in here. I have sat through some of the ugliest town halls that you can possibly imagine, the anger. I have talked to all of the tech people. So, if you had seen the last meeting of the Energy and Commerce Committee and had seen the number of members that clearly have understanding of the substance, talked about the need for guardrails and putting people together and what the ideas are, you would see it. You’re covering, oh, yes, these big tech guys are sexy and the president meeting with them [is] sexy. There are Democrats that are doing the real work.”

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