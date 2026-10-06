Fmr. Trump Counterterror Official: We Need Better Defenses for Aircraft, Like Canopies

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Amb. Nathan Sales, who served as Coordinator for Counterterrorism during the first Trump administration, argued that the U.S. has to harden its defenses for its aircraft.

Sales said that if Iran was plotting an attack on American assets in the U.K., there should be a response.

He added, “[I]n addition to that, we also have to be concerned about playing defense. If the Ukrainians can do this — and they did — 41 aircraft in Siberia — Russian aircraft destroyed or disabled, if the Ukrainians can do it, the Iranians can do it, and the Chinese can do it as well. We need to harden our defenses. We need to make sure that our aircraft aren’t just sitting out there like sitting ducks, but have protective canopies around them to defend against this kind of attack. Otherwise, we’re going to be playing defense and not able to have forces in position when the president needs them to take action.”

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