Garamendi: Putin Is Trump’s Favorite, Trump Shouldn’t Have Left Iran Deal Russia Backed

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) said that, on the Russia-Ukraine War, President Donald Trump is “not in. He’s not out. He’s not clear. But what is absolutely clear is, Putin is his favorite person.” And also criticized Trump for withdrawing from the JCPOA “even though Russia, China, and the European countries were supportive and part of that agreement.”

Garamendi said, “The Iran War, absolutely unnecessary, you go back to where we were in 2018, when he became President, we had an agreement with Iran, that they would not ever be able to build a nuclear weapon, and we had inspectors in place to assure that. He terminated that. He killed that, even though Russia, China, and the European countries were supportive and part of that agreement.”

Later, he stated, “Russia is sending drones into the airspace of our allies in Eastern Europe, causing considerable concern, and the reality is that those drones could be carrying munitions. So, yes, we need to be careful. But we also need to be aware of where Trump is on the Ukraine War. He’s not in. He’s not out. He’s not clear. But what is absolutely clear is, Putin is his favorite person.”

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