Rand Paul: Need More Talk with China, Russia on Bio Warfare, All We’re Doing Is Sanctioning

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Will Cain Show,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) discussed the potential plague in Russia and said that there has to be better dialogue between the U.S. and countries like China and Russia on the issue of biological warfare and “all we do is we put sanctions on all these countries,” but, ultimately, dialogue is the only solution.

Paul said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:20] “[W]hat we really need is worldwide discussion. I want to have a discussion at the Biological, Chemical Weapons Convention with the Chinese, with the Russians. But we need to have a better dialogue.”

He continued, “And recently, all we do is we put sanctions on all these countries, and, admittedly, they do things we don’t like, but we need to be having conversations. The only thing that can stop biological warfare and spread like this is going to be conversation. Once it’s out there, if this happened to be mutated, nothing’ll stop it. So, my hope is…it’s just natural plague.”

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