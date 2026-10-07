Raphael Warnock: Trump’s Voters ‘Feel Betrayed’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that President Donald Trump’s voters “feel betrayed.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “As to voters out there, what are their concerns? Is it the war? Is it what the war has done to fuel prices and inflation generally? How do the tariffs figure into that?”

Warnock said, “I have been moving all across the country, and throughout the next few weeks I’ll be barnstorming the country. There’s so much at stake. I was in New Hampshire yesterday, I’m here in Nevada today. And I would boil down people’s feelings to one word. Betrayal. People feel betrayed here in Nevada. Folks are struggling under these crushing prices. Tourism to Nevada is plummeting thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs.”

He added, “People don’t have money to travel. They don’t have money for shows. They don’t have money for leisure. And the workers are struggling as a result of that. And so as people watch the price for gas and groceries go up, and see that healthcare and housing are unaffordable, because of Donald Trump’s policies, no amount of spin can fix that for the Republicans. And come November 3rd, the people of this country are not going to be focused on solving the politicians’ problems, their focus on their own problems, which is why they’re going to send those who enable Donald Trump packing.”

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