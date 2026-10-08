Scalise: El-Sayed ‘Not the Anomaly’ — He Is the ‘Common Thread’ Democrats Are Running

During an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Mornings,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) insisted Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a self-proclaimed Democrat Socialist, was not an anomaly.

According to the Louisiana Republican, El-Sayed was the “common thread” among Democratic candidates this election cycle.

“So, Leader Scalise, I want to get your thoughts on this, because Karl Rove wrote this morning in The Wall Street Journal OpEd section that Republicans are praying for a polling failure, and I think this is interesting because he says, with the midterms almost here, campaigns are nearing that, quote, ‘lock-in point,'” host Cheryl Casone said. “What do you make of that with only 28 days left?”

Scalise replied, “Well, if you just go back to two years ago, there were seven swing states, and that decided the presidential election. And by the way, in most of those states, President Trump was down in those polls, and then he won on Election Day. The poll that matters, obviously, is what voters do on Election Day. What we’re urging, number one, we’ve worked with President Trump to make life more affordable for working families, and it’s President Trump who has delivered and reversed a lot of the bad policies of Joe Biden, and people still remember those bad days under Joe Biden of record-high inflation, higher gas prices than today, all of those other things.”

“But ultimately, this is going to be a turnout election, Cheryl,” he added. “People need to show up and vote. And if you think, hey, I can sit it out because it’s a midterm, it’s not a presidential election, that’s what happens a lot. If you do, by the way, socialists can absolutely win. Look at El-Sayed in Michigan. He is not the anomaly. He is the common thread of the kind of candidates that the Democrats are running this year. Socialists are saying — that was in Scranton, Pennsylvania last week, the candidate there on the Democrat side doesn’t just want to defund the police. They want to disarm the police, literally take away guns from cops. It’s insane, and you would say, “Oh, that’s not going to happen. Well, it happens if people stay home. It will not happen if people show up and vote for common sense conservatives against these crazy communists. So, it’s a turnout election.”

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