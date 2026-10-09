CNN’s Diamond: Israel’s Military Actions ‘Prompted’ Hamas to Kill Some Hostages

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Isa Soares Tonight,” CNN Jerusalem Correspondent Jeremy Diamond claimed that “more than half” of the Hamas hostages’ deaths were “traced back to Israeli military actions,” which includes, “Israeli strikes and ground maneuvers that prompted captors to kill their hostages.”

Diamond said, “We spoke to dozens of hostage families and Israeli military and government officials to piece together what happened to these 40 hostages. Five died in captivity from their wounds or due to a lack of care, including Oded Lifshitz, an 83-year-old journalist and peace activist. Eleven were killed by Israeli strikes or ground operations, including these three young men who were shot dead by Israeli ground troops who mistook them for Palestinians. Nearly half of the hostages were killed by their captors, according to the Israeli military and forensic evidence reviewed by their families. Nine-month-old Kfir and four-year-old Ariel were killed by their captors’ quote bare hands.”

He continued, “The cause of death of eight others is still unconfirmed, including these six hostages who were killed in a tunnel in Khan Yunis following an Israeli strike nearby. They are among 24, more than half, whose deaths we traced back to Israeli military actions, including Israeli strikes and ground maneuvers that prompted captors to kill their hostages. The Israeli military’s Hostage Task Force worked to keep the hostages alive and secure their release.”

(h/t AGHamilton29)

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