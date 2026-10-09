Dem Rep. Blair: Need Dems ‘Who Are Coming to Congress, Very Soon’ Who Will Abolish ICE Because No One Should Be Wounded by Law Enforcement

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Rep. Everton Blair (D-GA) stated that “We need bold, visionary Democrats, who are coming to Congress, very soon,” to do everything they can “to reform and abolish” ICE and there should not be “any individual who’s being gunned down or wounded or killed by the very agencies that are supposed to protect us.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “Zohran Mamdani saying we need to abolish ICE. I’m curious for your thoughts about that and how Congress should think about and potentially act on that issue in the months ahead.”

Blair answered, “I support our Mayor’s statements as this tragedy befalls New York once again. And ICE has gone without reform for far too long. We need bold, visionary Democrats, who are coming to Congress, very soon, who will do everything in their capacity to reform and abolish this terroristic agency. It should not be the case that we’re looking at any individual who’s being gunned down or wounded or killed by the very agencies that are supposed to protect us. And that’s — we have so much to fix in our immigration system. And this is not the way.”

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