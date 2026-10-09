GOP Rep. McCormick: ‘We Did Not Prepare’ for Conflict Like Iran War

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) said that there wasn’t any strategic preparedness for a conflict like the Iran War.

While discussing the midterms, McCormick said, “Of course, the energy is going to be a big battle right now, but this is unavoidable. If you think about it from the standpoint of how many presidents have talked about Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, the thousand people that died of — they were American — in 40 different attacks through their proxies, whether it be through Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, from their weaponry, through their tactics, from what they’ve been doing strategically, not only the Middle East, but worldwide. When they talk about us as the great Satan, Israel’s the little Satan, we’re the great Satan. When they’re developing a ballistic missile system that goes over 2,000 miles, even though they made an agreement with Obama they wouldn’t do that, developing enough enriched uranium for eleven nuclear weapons, even though they said they wouldn’t do that, imagine how bad gas prices and everything else would be if they became a nuclear power and they exerted that power from madmen who are theocrats.”

Later, he stated, “Quite frankly, we got caught with our pants down. We did not prepare. We haven’t done anything for the strategic preparedness for America to have this sort of war. I blame this on both parties. But when you’re canceling pipelines, when you’re not building refineries, when you’re not making the right agreements in the past, it’s come to now.”

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