GOP Rep. Buddy Carter: ‘Tariffs Are Part of the Issue’ with Rising Prices

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) stated that, with prices, “tariffs are part of the issue, but we all know that petroleum and the price of gas has a lot to do with the rise in prices as well.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “So, part of last night’s debate centered on the economy as well, the impact of President Trump’s tariffs. Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) made the argument that these tariffs are making markets more fair. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s (D-GA) response was go buy groceries, essentially saying, just look at the price of everyday things and judge for yourself. Do you think your constituents are finding products more affordable now because of tariffs?”

Carter responded, “Well, tariffs are part of the issue, but we all know that petroleum and the price of gas has a lot to do with the rise in prices as well. And, certainly, what has happened in Iran, the conflict that the President is trying to bring to an end, and will bring to an end soon, that has had an impact on the prices of, not only gas, but also, on groceries. You have to get them there, fertilizer, all the things that petroleum goes into. And that’s what we need to keep in mind. Prices are going to go down again. They’re going to go down as soon as we have this issue in Iran handled, and it should be handled soon. Look, I applaud the President for doing this.”

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