A ground stop issued at the ever-bustling Chicago O’Hare International Airport has been lifted as Americans kick off one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Travelers experienced a temporary ground stop at Chicago’s O’Hare Monday morning, due not to technical issues but an Air Traffic Control (ATC) shortage. However, it has since been lifted.

“Operations are normal at Chicago O’Hare International Airport after the FAA briefly paused arriving flights due to staffing constraints at Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON),” the FAA said in an update. “You can find real-time airport information at https://fly.faa.gov.”

The temporary ground stop follows a week of airline chaos, kicking off with a rare nationwide ground stop November 13. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy walked through the events leading to the ground stop, a state which had only been put into effect two other times in recent U.S. history:

Here’s a breakdown of today’s timeline:

– At 3:36 p.m. ET,

@FAANews

experienced telecommunications issues at facilities & TRACONs across the country

– The FAA issued a ground stop out of an abundance of caution while 3,500+ planes were in the air

– Pilots and air traffic controllers followed established procedures to safely land the aircraft, bringing the number in the airspace down to under 400 as of 8pm ET

– The FAA confirms they did not lose all radar or telecom, and exceptions were made to allow critical medevac, life-saving cargo, and law enforcement flights to continue operating

President Donald Trump went on to attribute the unusual ground stop to “very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” and aviation experts have warned that it could happen again if systems are not updated.

According to aviation expert and former Northwest Airlines executive Jay Ratliff, “administration after administration” has known that the FAA needs “money desperately to upgrade their systems, knowing that the aviation industry is an integral part of the nation’s economy.”

“But because we pull it off every year, because of the fact that we find a way to make it happen, [people say] ‘Nah, maybe we don’t need to give them all the money that they need.’ So I mean, look, you’ve got air traffic control centers that, when it rains, you’ve got controllers that are getting umbrellas to open them up indoors to make sure the equipment doesn’t get wet,” he said, detailing the fragility of the current system and noting that 400 centers “still use floppy disks to upgrade things.”

Following the nationwide ground stop, United Airlines experienced a systemwide outage, and on Sunday morning Delta Air Lines began experiencing issues with its automated system used to calculate aircraft weight and balance .

According to AAA, 5.96 million individuals are expected to travel via plane this Thanksgiving travel week – a slight dip from last year’s figures.