Fmr. Trump Energy Secretary: Russia Diesel Deal Just Moves Barrels Around, Doesn’t Create Needed New Production

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Big Money in the Morning,” Dan Brouillette, who served as Secretary of Energy during the first Trump administration, stated that he doubts that the Russia diesel deal will do much to help with prices and stated that “We’re moving the barrels from one customer to another customer. And we’re not producing new barrels of diesel, which is really what the market is expecting and wanting.”

Brouillette said, “[F]rom an energy standpoint, I think it’s important for Americans to realize that we may not be talking about brand new barrels to the marketplace. So, if there’s an expectation that prices are going to come down dramatically, as a result of this agreement, I’m a bit skeptical of that.”

He added, “I think, from a market perspective, if the goal is to reduce prices in the long term, it’s challenging to see how this is going to help. What we’re, in essence, doing is rearranging the barrels. We’re moving the barrels from one customer to another customer. And we’re not producing new barrels of diesel, which is really what the market is expecting and wanting.”

Brouillette also stated that permitting reform would be a “great step” to building new refineries.

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