Kellogg: Can’t Give Russia Sanctuaries on Refineries, Sanctuaries Didn’t Work in Vietnam

During a portion of an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg said that we “need to step back and let Ukraine make determinations of what it’s going to do, how it’s going to attack,” and that we all “need to step back and let Ukraine make determinations of what it’s going to do, how it’s going to attack” because we saw how doing so didn’t work during the Vietnam War.

Kellogg said Zelensky is “being attacked in schools and residential areas. And he’s attacking military targets inside Russia with the refineries. Well, I think there’s been concern about what’s happening on the world market with diesel. That is really affecting very little of the market.”

He also said, “I think we just need to — all need to step back and let Ukraine make determinations of what it’s going to do, how it’s going to attack, and appreciate that. I lived in a war…in the Vietnam War, when you let countries have sanctuaries, and that’s a big mistake in warfare. And I think you can’t say hands off sanctuaries, like the fuel industry or the refineries.”

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